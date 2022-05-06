ImpactLife is on track to plant over 10,000 trees
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Kirby Wynn, Manager of Public Relatios, and Holly Yaates, Donor Relations with ImpactLife, join QCL to talk about the organization’s Give Back and Go Green campaign.
Points of discussion includes:
- The blood center has been planting a tree for every donor who redeems a voucher between the dates: March 21-May 15.
- All presenting donors are given a voucher for a gift card---in exchange, the National Forest Foundation Plants a tree on behalf of the donation
- ImpactLife reveals that they are on track to plant over 10,000 trees
To schedule an appointment for donation, please call 800-747-5401, schedule online at www.bloodcenter.org or via the ImpactLife mobile app.
