ImpactLife is on track to plant over 10,000 trees

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Kirby Wynn, Manager of Public Relatios, and Holly Yaates, Donor Relations with ImpactLife, join QCL to talk about the organization’s Give Back and Go Green campaign.

Points of discussion includes:

The blood center has been planting a tree for every donor who redeems a voucher between the dates: March 21-May 15.

All presenting donors are given a voucher for a gift card---in exchange, the National Forest Foundation Plants a tree on behalf of the donation

ImpactLife reveals that they are on track to plant over 10,000 trees

To schedule an appointment for donation, please call 800-747-5401, schedule online at www.bloodcenter.org or via the ImpactLife mobile app.

