ImpactLife is on track to plant over 10,000 trees

ImpactLife plants 10,000 trees in honor of donors
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Kirby Wynn, Manager of Public Relatios, and Holly Yaates, Donor Relations with ImpactLife, join QCL to talk about the organization’s Give Back and Go Green campaign.

Points of discussion includes:

  • The blood center has been planting a tree for every donor who redeems a voucher between the dates: March 21-May 15.
  • All presenting donors are given a voucher for a gift card---in exchange, the National Forest Foundation Plants a tree on behalf of the donation
  • ImpactLife reveals that they are on track to plant over 10,000 trees

To schedule an appointment for donation, please call 800-747-5401, schedule online at www.bloodcenter.org or via the ImpactLife mobile app.

