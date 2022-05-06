Kwik Star Criterium now part of the Illinois Cup series

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Kwik Star Criterium is now part of the Illinois Cup series.

For more than 10 years, the Illinois Cup has showcased the best races in Illinois and surrounding areas, according to a media release. This year’s six-race series runs from April through July with races in Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Iowa.

Riders win points by competing in each race with winners crowned as the best overall cyclist.

“The level of racing at the Kwik Star Criterium is always top-notch, and we are excited to have this event as part of the 2022 Illinois Cup!” Chad Briggs, Iowa Cup Race director, said.

“We are honored to be the first Iowa-based race to be chosen by the Illinois Cup race series. We can’t wait to host these incredibly competitive racers on Memorial Day,” Tom Schuler, Kwik Star Criterium race director, said.

The Kwik Star Criterium started as the Moline Criterium in 1965 and has evolved over the years, eventually landing on Memorial Day in 1975, according to the release. Since then, it has joined with other area races to form the Iowa Memorial Weekend Cycling Classic.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.