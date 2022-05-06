Advertisement

Kwik Star Criterium now part of the Illinois Cup series

Kwik Star Criterium back for Memorial Day 2022
Kwik Star Criterium back for Memorial Day 2022
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Kwik Star Criterium is now part of the Illinois Cup series.

For more than 10 years, the Illinois Cup has showcased the best races in Illinois and surrounding areas, according to a media release. This year’s six-race series runs from April through July with races in Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Iowa.

Riders win points by competing in each race with winners crowned as the best overall cyclist.

“The level of racing at the Kwik Star Criterium is always top-notch, and we are excited to have this event as part of the 2022 Illinois Cup!” Chad Briggs, Iowa Cup Race director, said.

“We are honored to be the first Iowa-based race to be chosen by the Illinois Cup race series. We can’t wait to host these incredibly competitive racers on Memorial Day,” Tom Schuler, Kwik Star Criterium race director, said.

The Kwik Star Criterium started as the Moline Criterium in 1965 and has evolved over the years, eventually landing on Memorial Day in 1975, according to the release. Since then, it has joined with other area races to form the Iowa Memorial Weekend Cycling Classic.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walcott man arrested after multiple firefighters injured in crash in Durant, deputies say
Numerous layoffs were announced last Friday.
Former divvyDOSE employees react after sudden layoffs
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
A 1-year-old was attacked inside an Albany daycare facility.
Toddler left with bruises and bite marks after attack at daycare facility

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - Saturday's sun gets us to 70!
First Alert Forecast - Saturday's sun gets us to 70!
Over 200 vendors from across Iowa and Illinois are registered for this year’s Freight House...
Freight House Farmers’ Market opens Saturday
Over 200 vendors from across Iowa and Illinois are registered for this year’s Freight House...
Freight House Farmers’ Market opens Saturday
River Drive in Moline will be closed between 19th Street and the Interstate 74 on-ramp Tuesday...
Portion of River Drive in Moline to close Tuesday