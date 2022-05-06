Lingering light rain today

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - Lingering light rain will continue most of this morning before slowly moving out this afternoon and evening. This will result in a similar day as yesterday with most areas stuck in the 50s. Rainfall amounts will be light and under a quarter inch. We will dry it out for most of the weekend with highs in the 60s and 70s. The only chance for rain will be late afternoon/evening on Mother’s Day. Next week looks like summer! Highs will be in the 80s each day with increasing humidity. Right now the week looks mainly dry, but with temps that warm we may get some pop up type storms in the afternoons.

TODAY: Light rain. High: 59º. Winds: E 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing. Low: 46º Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny.. High: 69º

