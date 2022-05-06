Man charged with vandalizing multiple Davenport businesses

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Thursday after police say he vandalized several businesses.

Andrew George Forest, 35, is charged with first-degree criminal mischief, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison, second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison, third-degree criminal mischief, an aggravated misdemeanor, and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a serious misdemeanor.

According to arrest affidavits released by Davenport police:

At Blue Grass Savings Bank, 2722 W. Locust St., Forest destroyed the front glass commercial door of the bank by hitting it with a metal garbage can. He broke three large commercial windows by throwing landscape stones through each window, nearly striking people inside.

He also damaged a large, bullet-resistant glass window in the drive-up by throwing a rock at it. The estimate of the damage is more than $10,000.

At T & L’s Java Joint Drive-thru, 2730 W. Locust St., Forest destroyed two double-pane windows.

At MD Auto Clinic, 2808 W. Locust St., he destroyed a window in a roll-up door by throwing a tire through it.

At Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities, 2930 W. Locust St., Forest threw a rock through a side window adjacent to the entryway.

He was later seen on video causing the damage at the church, according to the affidavits.

Forest remained in the Scott County Jail Friday afternoon on an $18,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 13.

