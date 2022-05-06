Mayor: East Moline progressing ‘as it should’

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline’s Mayor held the city’s first in-person State of the City Address since 2020 Thursday.

According to Mayor Reggie Freeman, the city is progressing “as it should.”

Mayor Freeman says for the coming year, the biggest challenge the city is facing is inflation.

“We’re looking at the point of what is costing people to live today?” says Mayor Freeman. “Inflation is up. Do we have to deal with? Yes, we do, and we have to come up with ways to deal with that inflation.”

