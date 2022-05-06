New warrant removal program to start in Rock Island County Friday

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Illinois (KWQC) - The Rock Island County state’s attorney is starting a new program to keep more people out of jail for non-violent offenses.

Starting on May 6, and continuing every first Friday of the month, anyone with an outstanding warrant in Rock Island County is eligible to resolve the case through a new warrant removal program. The program focuses on minor offenses like ordinance violations, traffic tickets, petty offenses, and failure to appear in court.

Participants can take advantage of the program by coming to the Rock Island County Justice Center starting at 8 a.m. Friday, May 6. The program is not a get-out-of-jail-free card but a way to streamline minor offenses.

“It’s more an opportunity to no longer have a warrant over your head. You still have to address the underlying citation or charge but you won’t have to worry anymore about being arrested,” said Rock Island County Public Defender Hany Khoury.

Those with eligible warrants would go to the circuit clerk’s office, give them information, then meet with a judge, state’s attorney, public defender, and prosecutor to get their case resolved.

“Once an individual goes into the courtroom and gets their warrant recalled, they get the opportunity to go back down to my office and see the payment hearing officer we will get them set up on a payment plan if they need one. We will also accept payment in full if they would like to do that as well,” said Tammy Weikert, Rock Island County Circuit Clerk.

Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal says not only will the program help resolve lower-level crime, but fast-track bigger violations.

“We are trying to give people a fresh start,” said Villarreal, “We have had a huge increase in violence both here locally and across the entire country and those are the cases that our offices are really focusing our time and energy on. We want to provide different resources for the lower-level non-violent ones.”

Those involved say the program will also reset the backlog of cases from the pandemic.

“When individuals have continued court dates because they weren’t allowed to appear in court, then all of that creates additional data that our office has to input. Additional notices and all of that cost additional time, additional paper, and additional postage, which is quite an expense for the county,” said Weikert.

The office wants to assure the public the program is not a trap.

“I had heard some rumors in the community that this is a trap or a joke or a way to bring people in just to arrest them. We have participated in setting up this program. It’s not a joke, it’s an opportunity to have a warrant recalled so that you no longer have to worry about being arrested out in the public. You can come in, have the warrant recalled, you can get a new court date at a time that is convenient or you can make a payment plan,” said Khoury.

The program is available Friday, May 6 from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the third floor of the Rock Island County courthouse. The program will continue Friday, June 3, and July 1. For questions, call the office at (309)-558-3538.

