Portion of River Drive in Moline to close Tuesday

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - River Drive in Moline will be closed between 19th Street and the Interstate 74 on-ramp Tuesday and Wednesday as demolition work on the old I-74 bridge continues.

Crews from Kramer North American will be removing steel beams and piers adjacent to the road during the closure, the city said in a media release Friday.

According to the city, traffic will be re-routed:

Getting to Iowa-bound I-74 Ramps: Motorists on westbound River Drive will be able to access the Iowa-bound on-ramp. Motorists on eastbound River Drive can turn right on 19th Street, left on 6th Avenue, and left onto the Iowa-bound on-ramp.

River Drive detour: Motorists exiting Illinois-bound I-74 at River Drive must turn left on River Drive. To get to westbound River Drive, turn right on 23rd Street, right on 4th Avenue, and right on 19th Street to River Drive. Downtown traffic may use 4th Avenue, 6th Avenue, or 7th Avenue to get around the River Drive closure.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.