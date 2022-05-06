Quad City Animal Welfare Center offers mobile clinic for pets

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Quad City animal shelter offered its first of two mobile health clinics this spring at a Davenport Church.

The Quad City Animal Welfare Center offers low-cost vaccines and microchipping for cats and dogs at its clinic in Milan. Their Low-Cost Mobile Vaccine Clinic brought those services to Zion Luthern Church Thursday afternoon.

The Center’s executive director, Patti McRae said these clinics break down some of the financial barriers that come with pet ownership.

“We all love animals. Animals make life better,” McRae said. “We want to help everyone try to take good care of their pets, so they stay healthy, and they live long lives.”

Currently, many Veterinary offices are short-staffed, forcing some pets to wait months for the critical preventive care they need.

Kristen Echols said that’s a gap the mobile clinics hope to fill.

“If pets aren’t getting in to get those vaccines that they need. Then they’re facing the possibility of getting exposed to some of those diseases and illnesses,” Echols said. “Then they’re getting sick because they haven’t been vaccinated. People are being inundated, the veterinary field is being inundated with sickness and injury.”

Another barrier to pet ownership maybe transportation.

“We’re bringing the vaccines and the preventions to this community,” McRae said. “We feel like that’s important to do to make it just maybe a little bit easier. You don’t have to cross the bridge, we’ll just come to you.”

Echols said everyone, regardless of financial status should take advantage of these low-cost clinics.

“Anybody can benefit from a $10 rabies vaccine is what we’re offering right now. Don’t feel like oh, those are only for people who are really in need,” Echols said. “Maybe that’ll help you afford you know some of the more expensive treatments in the future hopefully you don’t need them”

The clinic served about 50 pets on Monday. The next mobile clinic at Zion Luthern Church is Thursday, June 2nd

To donate, adopt, volunteer, or find out more about the services the QC Animal Welfare Center offers, visit their website.

