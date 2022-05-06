Repairs on Centennial Bridge to start May 12

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Centennial Bridge will have lane closures on May 12 for signing repairs.

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, lane closures will begin at 9 a.m. on the U.S. 67 Mississippi River bridge (Centennial Bridge) in Rock Island.

Work will start on the northbound lanes, then move to the southbound lanes. IDOT says temporary traffic signals will be used to keep traffic flowing.

The project is expected to be complete by 2 p.m. the same day.

IDOT says drivers should expect delays and if possible, plan for a different route.

