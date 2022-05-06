Spring Beaux Arts Fair hits fairgrounds this weekend

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Beaux Arts Fair is a biannual event and Mother’s Day weekend is always on the schedule.

This year’s spring fair is at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds at 2815 West Locust Street in Davenport on Saturday and Sunday, May 7-8. There is free admission and parking. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday. Proceeds benefit Quad Cities arts including programs at the Figge Art Museum.

Quad Cities Live features two reports on location as artists and vendors set up on the day before event launch.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.