Spring Garden and Plant Sale benefit for QCA pets in need is Saturday

Rescued's Spring Garden and Plant Sale is Saturday, May 7
By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Rescued is a non-profit high-end resale shop where the profits go to help local pets in need. Over the past seven years, Rescued has raised and gifted over $425 thousand to help area pets and pet owners facing expensive veterinary care.

Volunteer Mary Schreiner discusses their mission and how supporters can stock up for seasonal gardens during the plant sale on Saturday, May 7 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. The event is happening inside and outside their building at 2105 16th Street in Moline.

The organization gladly accepts new and gently used donations. For more information, visit Rescued’s website: https://www.shoprescued.com/ or call (309) 235-0829.

Saturday!

Posted by Rescued on Thursday, May 5, 2022

