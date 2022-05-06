Struggling to find baby formula? Rock Island County Health Department has tips for you

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - The national baby formula shortage is causing concern and stress for parents locally.

TV6 reached out to the Rock Island County Health Department to find out what parents should do when they cannot find their baby’s usual formula.

According to Janet Hill, Chief Operating Officer of the RICHD, they’re seeing concerns from local parents.

Below are some tips from Hill:

If on WIC, shop early in the benefit period and consider shopping in the middle of the week.

WIC benefits can be used at any approved vendor in Illinois; shop around. RICHD can give you vendor lists from outside our county.

If a family isn’t on WIC and the baby is not on a medically prescribed formula, look for a similar formula of any brand. FDA requires that formula have the same nutritional benefits whether it is a name brand or store brand.

If the baby is on medically prescribed formula, talk with your doctor about what formula is best for your baby. WIC can switch your formula with a new medically prescribed formula form from the baby’s doctor.

Under no circumstance should you dilute formula; prepare it as the can indicates.

Do not feed your baby cow’s milk or any non-dairy milk substitute.

Be prepared for your baby to spit up more after switching formula and know that this is normal. Make sure you use proper feeding techniques, such as tilting the bottle to keep out air, holding the baby in a semi-upright or upright position to reduce gas and reflux, and regular burping.

