Assumption wins big over 3rd ranked Dike-New Hartford

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Assumption Knights are ranked atop the Class 1A polls and after a 3-0 win over 3rd ranked Dike-New Hartford, they look like they will be making a run towards yet another state title.

The Wolverines came into Davenport perfect on the season, but an unrelenting attack from Assumption sent them home with a one in the loss column. The Knights hit the break with a 1-0 lead, but goals by Dru Dorsey and Jade Jackson in the second half gave the Knights a 3-0 lead. Assumption will finish off the regular season next week with big MAC matchups with Bettendorf, Central De Witt and Muscatine.

