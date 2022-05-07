Bettendorf police request people avoid streets downtown
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf Police Department is asking the public to avoid its downtown between 14th Street and 18th Street due to a police presence in the area.
Emergency Response Unit was called out along with various agencies.
No further information is available at this time but stick with KWQC as we find out more information.
Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.