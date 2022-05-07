Advertisement

Bird flu takes unheard-of toll on bald eagles, other birds

Bald eagle
Bald eagle(Karen Laubenstein / USFWS)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Bird flu is killing an alarming number of bald eagles and other wild birds, with many sick birds arriving at rehabilitation centers unsteady on their talons and unable to fly.

The latest bird flu outbreak of has led to the culling of about 37 million chickens and turkeys in U.S. farms since February, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture has confirmed 956 cases of bird flu in wild birds, including at least 54 bald eagles. The number of wild birds that have died from the virus is likely significantly higher.

University of Georgia researcher Rebecca Poulson, who has been studying avian influenza for 15 years, says the wild bird death toll in this outbreak is “unprecedented.”

