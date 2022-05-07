Father charged after infant son dies of fentanyl poisoning

DES PLAINES, Ill. (AP) - A suburban Chicago man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment after his 1-month-old son died of fentanyl poisoning.

Forty-year-old Michael Piazza was taken into custody this week after toxicology tests were completed and authorities ruled that Jaiden Piazza’s death in May of last year was a homicide. Authorities say that Piazza was caring for his son when the infant ingested the drugs.

They say Piazza told sheriff’s deputies that he had ingested the drugs the day his son died.

