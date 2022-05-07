Advertisement

Father charged after infant son dies of fentanyl poisoning

Father charged after infant son dies of fentanyl poisoning
Father charged after infant son dies of fentanyl poisoning(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES PLAINES, Ill. (AP) - A suburban Chicago man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment after his 1-month-old son died of fentanyl poisoning.

Forty-year-old Michael Piazza was taken into custody this week after toxicology tests were completed and authorities ruled that Jaiden Piazza’s death in May of last year was a homicide. Authorities say that Piazza was caring for his son when the infant ingested the drugs.

They say Piazza told sheriff’s deputies that he had ingested the drugs the day his son died.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walcott man arrested after multiple firefighters injured in crash in Durant, deputies say
Numerous layoffs were announced last Friday.
Former divvyDOSE employees react after sudden layoffs
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
A 1-year-old was attacked inside an Albany daycare facility.
Toddler left with bruises and bite marks after attack at daycare facility

Latest News

Rock Island, IL
Geneseo takes the Western Big Six track title
Davenport, IA
Assumption wins big over 3rd ranked Dike-New Hartford
Bald eagle
Bird flu takes unheard-of toll on bald eagles, other birds
Steve Havercamp says his family’s cat Milo was funny, friendly, and inquisitive.
Rock Island family cat found killed