Advertisement

Geneseo takes the Western Big Six track title

By Kevin Kohr
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Geneseo Maple Leafs make it back to back conference titles, topping United Township to take the Western Big Six.

The Maple Leafs would take first place in eight of the 18 events in the meet to top UT by 34.5 points. Ali Rapps took the title in two individual races, along with anchoring two relay wins for Geneseo. Along with the four wins on the track, the Maple Leafs would take four events in the field, highlighted by Annie Wirth winning both the long jump and high jump.

United Township would take second in the team totals, but would not have a single individual winner on the day. Behind the Panthers, Quincy took third and Galesburg would finish first. The Silver Streaks would take first in three events, all featuring Kaylee Allen, who would win two sprint events and would also be part of the winning 4x200 relay team.

The Sterling Golden Warriors would also head home with two champions, while Moline would claim gold in the shot put.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walcott man arrested after multiple firefighters injured in crash in Durant, deputies say
Numerous layoffs were announced last Friday.
Former divvyDOSE employees react after sudden layoffs
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
A 1-year-old was attacked inside an Albany daycare facility.
Toddler left with bruises and bite marks after attack at daycare facility

Latest News

Davenport, IA
Assumption wins big over 3rd ranked Dike-New Hartford
High School Sports: May 5th
High School Sports: May 5th
Rock Island's Amarion Nimmers commits to Iowa
Rock Island basketball star Amarion Nimmers commits to Iowa
High School Sports: May 4th
High School Sports: May 4th