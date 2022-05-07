Geneseo takes the Western Big Six track title

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Geneseo Maple Leafs make it back to back conference titles, topping United Township to take the Western Big Six.

The Maple Leafs would take first place in eight of the 18 events in the meet to top UT by 34.5 points. Ali Rapps took the title in two individual races, along with anchoring two relay wins for Geneseo. Along with the four wins on the track, the Maple Leafs would take four events in the field, highlighted by Annie Wirth winning both the long jump and high jump.

United Township would take second in the team totals, but would not have a single individual winner on the day. Behind the Panthers, Quincy took third and Galesburg would finish first. The Silver Streaks would take first in three events, all featuring Kaylee Allen, who would win two sprint events and would also be part of the winning 4x200 relay team.

The Sterling Golden Warriors would also head home with two champions, while Moline would claim gold in the shot put.

