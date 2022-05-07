LIVE: Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate for Iowa take part in debate Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Three Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate will face off in a debate at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The candidates are Abby Finkenauer, Micheal Franken and Glenn Hurst.

The debate will be held at KCCI-TV’s studio in Des Moines and will be co-moderated by KWQC’s Hernan Gutierrez, KCCI’s Eric Hanson, KCRG’s Ethan Stein and KTIV’s Matt Breen.

The live debate will be streamed on Cozi, KWQC.com, KWQC’s Facebook page, and on the KWQC App available for download on most smart TV devices.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.