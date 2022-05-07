LIVE: Memorial service held Saturday for Knox County deputy killed in the line of duty
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A memorial service for Knox County Deputy Nicholas Weist, who was killed in the line of duty April 29, will begin at 2 p.m.
The service, which is being held at the Galesburg High School, will be followed by a procession that is slated to begin around 3:30 p.m.
Illinois State Police encourage the public to come out and line the route to show support.
The route for the procession is:
- Leave Galesburg High School and go west on Fremont Street
- Turn north on Carl Sandburg Drive
- Turn south on Seminary Street
- Arrive at Crematory at the intersection of Walsh
A procession also preceded the memorial service.
An interment service will be private.
A livestream of the service is provided by Galesburg High School.
