LIVE: Memorial service held Saturday for Knox County deputy killed in the line of duty

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A memorial service for Knox County Deputy Nicholas Weist, who was killed in the line of duty April 29, will begin at 2 p.m.

The service, which is being held at the Galesburg High School, will be followed by a procession that is slated to begin around 3:30 p.m.

Illinois State Police encourage the public to come out and line the route to show support.

The route for the procession is:

Leave Galesburg High School and go west on Fremont Street

Turn north on Carl Sandburg Drive

Turn south on Seminary Street

Arrive at Crematory at the intersection of Walsh

A procession also preceded the memorial service.

An interment service will be private.

A livestream of the service is provided by Galesburg High School.

