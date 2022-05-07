Advertisement

Sunshine For Your Saturday

Unseasonably Warm Temperatures Expected This Week
Sunny and pleasantly mild temperatures for your Saturday. Highs in the 60's to low 70's.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Pleasantly warm conditions expected during the weekend, but then the weather takes a hot and humid turn for the upcoming week. It will be sunny and mild for your Saturday. Clouds will be on the increase tonight, followed by partly sunny, breezy and warmer conditions with slight rain chances Mother’s Day. Highs should reach the 60′s to low 70′s through the weekend. Turning our attention to the coming week, temperatures will soar into the 80′s to near the 90 degree mark, with a definite increase in humidity through the period. That means we could see the heat index (the “feels like” temperatures) into the middle to upper 90′s for some locations.

TODAY: Sunny and milder. High: 70°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear during the evening, then increasing clouds. Low: 47°. Wind: E 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Party to mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. A slight chance for showers north. High: 72°. Wind: SE 10-20+ mph.

