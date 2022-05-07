Sunshine For Your Saturday

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Pleasantly warm conditions expected during the weekend, but then the weather takes a hot and humid turn for the upcoming week. It will be sunny and mild for your Saturday. Clouds will be on the increase tonight, followed by partly sunny, breezy and warmer conditions with slight rain chances Mother’s Day. Highs should reach the 60′s to low 70′s through the weekend. Turning our attention to the coming week, temperatures will soar into the 80′s to near the 90 degree mark, with a definite increase in humidity through the period.

TODAY: Sunny and milder. High: 70°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear during the evening, then increasing clouds. Low: 47°. Wind: E 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Party to mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. A slight chance for showers north. High: 72°. Wind: SE 10-20+ mph.

