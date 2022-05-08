Disney’s Frozen in concert at The Adler

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Travel to Arendelle and experience the phenomenon of Disney’s Frozen™ like never before on Saturday, May 14 at 2 p.m.

Families will be able experience the blockbuster movie in its entirety as the Quad City Symphony Orchestra and choir bring the incredible score to life, including favorite songs “First Time in Forever,” “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?,” “Fixer Upper,” and “Let It Go.

Tickets are available in person at the Quad City Symphony Orchestra (327 Brady Street), by calling 563-322-7276 or online at qcso.org.

