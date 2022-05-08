Dozens protest the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Dozens of demonstrators protested the potential overturning of the Roe v. Wade decision at Lafayette Park Saturday.

Quad Cities Democratic Socialists of America hosted the rally and organizers say while abortion will continue to be legal in Iowa and Illinois regardless of the supreme court’s decision, there soon will be an Iowa constitutional convention where abortion could be fully banned in the new Iowa constitution.

“There are so many things attached to the body that could be hurt or lost as an extension of repealing Roe vs Wade decision,” Sarah Elgatian, an Advocacy Fellow with Planned Parenthood said.

The local Planned Parenthood group plans to protest at the Iowa capitol once the potential overturning is official.

