Former NICU mother donating gift bags to NICU families

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Quad Cities area mother is sharing her experience of having a baby stay in the NICU at UnityPoint Health - Trinity in Bettendorf, and why she is giving back to other families through “Project NICU.”

Piper Finn is 2-years-old. Her parents are Amy and Jim.

Piper is a happy and healthy toddler, but her entrance into the world was a little scary for her parents.

It was Feb. 24, 2020.

“I was diagnosed with HELLP Syndrome, which is a severe form of preeclampsia, so the decision to induce labor was made,” said Amy Finn.

The decision was something the Finn’s were not expected at 33 weeks along, seven weeks before baby Piper was due.

There were a lot of unknowns.

“I had no idea what HELLP syndrome was. I had no idea what it meant to have a premature baby, like was she gonna live? I, I just didn’t know,” said Finn.

With assurance from her team of doctors and NICU nurses at Trinity in Bettendorf, the Finns felt at peace giving birth to a premature baby.

“Yeah, she’s going to need a little extra support, but she’s gonna be okay,” said Finn.

Piper James Finn was welcomed into the world on Feb. 27, 2020 weighing just over four pounds.

Shortly after, she was placed in the NICU so doctors could monitor her.

It was a difficult time for the Finns.

“You see your child in an isolette, covered in wires and oxygen, you know, all these things you never expected with your baby when you’re bringing them into the world. And it’s hard to step into that role and still feel like a mom. But our care team really let us, let us be mom and dad. You know, they let us participate in the cares and show up and be there as much as we wanted to. It was great,” said Finn.

And after 21 days, baby Piper graduated from the NICU, on March 18, 2020.

“The trauma of going through a NICU and having a preterm birth was just something that a lot of our loved ones really couldn’t relate with. So, we were looking for a community of people that we could connect with and share our experience and start that healing journey.”

Once Piper was home, the Finns found the support they were looking for, through “Project NICU” out of Cleveland, Ohio.

It was the start of the pandemic, when everything was shutting down, so finding this outlet was perfect for the Finns to begin their healing.

Amy became an ambassador for project NICU in the fall of 2020, when she began putting together gift bags for NICU families at Trinity in the Quad Cities.

“So all of the parents that are, you know, going through a NICU journey, have a little something to get them through,” said Finn.

Every year on March 18, Piper’s NICU graduation date, the Finns drop off 100 gifts at Trinity.

“They come with a bag. We also include journals, a water bottle, treats and hand sanitizer, lotion, Kleenex, because those are really needed in the NICU. Wipes and swaddles. And we always include our support group information for Project NICU,” said Finn.

Now an operations team member with project NICU, Amy is working hard to get a Quad Cities chapter of project NICU to bring more gift bags throughout the year.

“When you’re in the NICU, just to have something just to provide you with a little ‘somebody’s thinking of me, I’m not alone.’ The NICU can be very isolating and so just to know that you aren’t the only people going through this, you aren’t the only people to have every gone through this, and that there’s a community of people that are here to support you, and to hold your hand, and to walk through this journey with you,” said Finn.

A journey that was made a little easier through Project NICU.

“I truly believe we wouldn’t have been able to heal like we did without Project NICU,” said Finn.

The Finns say they are excited to bring support to the families whose children are in the NICU, as well as the medical teams taking care of them.

If you would like to donate to “Project NICU,” you can do so through the Trinity Foundation. Text TrinityBabies to 41444, call 563-742-7610 or click here.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.