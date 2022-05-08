Advertisement

The Heat stay hot as West Central tops R/W

By Kevin Kohr
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STRONGHURST, Ill. (KWQC) - West Central would move to 21-4 on the season, sweeping the ROWVA/Williamsfield Cougars Saturday morning.

The Heat would ride hot bats in game one to a 7-1 win over R/W. Brynna Seitz would go three for four at the plate, while Mackenzy Ludington and Bailey Ryan would knock in two runs a piece. Addie Seitz would strike out 11 in a complete game, four-hitter.

In the second game, both Brynna and Addie Seitz would continue swinging hot bats at the plate. Brynna would go three for four again, with Addie driving in four runs. Addie Seitz would get the win on the mound in game two as well.

