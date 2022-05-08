North wins on “Life Is Bigger Than Sports Day”

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport North soccer team hosted it’s “Life Is Bigger Than Sports Day” invitational because, life is bigger than sports.

The Wildcats sported lime green uniforms in honor of North coach Dave Gamble’s daughter McKenzie, who passed away after a battle with ovarian cancer at the age of 21. McKenzie was active in raising money for Dance Marathon as a student at the University of Iowa, so today North accepted donations in her name to be donated to the event.

On the field, the Wildcats would end the invitational with a win, topping Bellevue Marquette in the final game of the event. Chase Green would score two first half goals for the Wildcats in the 5-3 victory. Mika Lensker would score a pair of second half goals for the Mohawks.

