The Quad Cities’ residential real estate market

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) --The National Association of Realtors’ latest report indicates that the median price of homes is up 15% over last year. Is this true in the Quad Cities?

Home prices, inventory, new home construction, rentals and other prevailing issues surrounding the real estate housing market in our region is the topic of this week’s show. Escalating mortgage interest rates are also part of the discussion. There are six separate videos for each segment of the broadcast.

Participants in the round table discussion with Marcia include:

Jim Work, owner of Silverthorne Homebuilders

Caroline Ruhl, CEO and co-owner of Ruhl & Ruhl Realtors

Tyler Fuhr, RE/MAX River Cities Moline

Mona Peiffer, executive officer of the Quad Cities Builders and Remodelers Association

Leslie Kilgannon, director of the Quad Cities Housing Council

Courtney Contreras, mortgage originator at RIA Federal Credit Union

The last segment features a Small Business Spotlight on Hank’s Power and Equipment.

If you have a small business or know one that deserves some extra attention, please let us know! Email: Insight@kwqc.com

About the show: INSI6HT is a new program on TV6 focused on the Quad Cities’ business landscape. Each Sunday, Marcia Lense will engage with regional business leaders in coordination with journalists from the Quad-City Times about topics that impact our community. It airs Sunday mornings at 8 a.m. on KWQC TV6.

