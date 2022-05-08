Rocks get offensive in sweep of UT

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rocks clinched a winning season in Western Big 6 conference play with a sweep over the United Township Panthers.

Rock Island would jump out to an early lead on the day, sending 12 batters to the plate in the first inning, scoring six runs. The Rocks would get RBI’s from eight of their nine starters in the 11-1, five inning win over UT. Zach DeMarlie threw a complete game, two hitter for the win.

In game two, the Rocks would take a first inning lead that they would hold on to for the rest of the game, finishing the sweep 5-1. Owen Michaels drove in two runs for the Rocks and Dylan Martin picked up the win.

Rock Island will face Alleman on Monday, UT will face Rock Falls on Wednesday.

