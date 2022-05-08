Advertisement

Warm & Breezy Mother’s Day

An Extended Warming Trend On Tap This Week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Hope you got a chance to enjoy the pleasant conditions Saturday. We’ll see more of the same today, with scattered clouds, breezy winds and warmer temperatures. Look for highs in the upper 60′s to lowers 70′s. Those readings should take a leap into the 80′s Monday, and continue to warm up into the 80′s to near 90 degrees through the week. That’s not the only thing on the rise—humidity will be on the uptick as well, pushing heat index readings into the middle 90′s at times. We may see a chances for some rain Monday night and again Tuesday night into early Wednesday.

MOTHER’S DAY:  Party sunny, breezy and warmer. A slight chance for showers north. High: 72°. Wind: SE 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT:  Mostly cloudy and breezy. Low: 58°. Wind: SE 10-20+ mph.

MONDAY: Warm sunshine and a few clouds. Continued breezy. High: 85°. Wind: SE 10-20+ mph.

