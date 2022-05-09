Advertisement

Adoptable Four-Legged Friends (plus ‘Empty the Shelters’ at HSSC)

Adoptions are reduced to $25 through May 15
Adoptable Four-Legged Friends plus 'Empty the Shelters'
By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Meet Mochie! She is PSL’s latest feature for our ongoing series called “Adoptable Four-Legged Friends”.

Celina Rippel introduces us to the spayed, vaccinated, micro-shipped female pitbull. She will do best in a home without other pets. Mochie is among a very large group of animals available for adoption at the Humane Society of Scott County.

Additionally, now through May 15, Bissell Pet Foundation is sponsoring reduced adoption fees all across the country to $25 or less per dog or cat to help pets find loving homes. This ‘Empty the Shelter’ campaign event will be hosted nationwide in more than 275 shelters across 40 states. Humane Society of Scott County is participating.

This reduced rate continues for one more week. Last week, HSSC completed 37 adoptions!

Check your local shelter participant’s website for “Empty the Shelters” event hours, applications, and adoption processing procedures.

Humane Society of Scott County / 2802 W Central Park Ave / Davenport IA 52804 / 563.388.6655 / FACEBOOK

We’ve officially finished the first week of BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters event with Cathy Bissell, and we...

Posted by Humane Society of Scott County on Sunday, May 8, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserve.

Most Read

Walcott man arrested after multiple firefighters injured in crash in Durant, deputies say
Numerous layoffs were announced last Friday.
Former divvyDOSE employees react after sudden layoffs
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
A 1-year-old was attacked inside an Albany daycare facility.
Toddler left with bruises and bite marks after attack at daycare facility

Latest News

Dine, Play, & Stay at Bally's Quad Cities
Dine, Play, & Stay Bally's Quad Cities
Keeping your kids mentally healthy and stimulated over the summer
Keeping your kids mentally healthy and stimulated over the summer
What's the Good News, Quad Cities for May 2022
‘What’s The Good News’ for May 2022
Mom hacks from a TikTok star that can make for a happier, healthier household. Shannon Doherty...
Mom hacks from a TikTok star