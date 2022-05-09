Adoptable Four-Legged Friends (plus ‘Empty the Shelters’ at HSSC)

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Meet Mochie! She is PSL’s latest feature for our ongoing series called “Adoptable Four-Legged Friends”.

Celina Rippel introduces us to the spayed, vaccinated, micro-shipped female pitbull. She will do best in a home without other pets. Mochie is among a very large group of animals available for adoption at the Humane Society of Scott County.

Additionally, now through May 15, Bissell Pet Foundation is sponsoring reduced adoption fees all across the country to $25 or less per dog or cat to help pets find loving homes. This ‘Empty the Shelter’ campaign event will be hosted nationwide in more than 275 shelters across 40 states. Humane Society of Scott County is participating.

This reduced rate continues for one more week. Last week, HSSC completed 37 adoptions!

Check your local shelter participant’s website for “Empty the Shelters” event hours, applications, and adoption processing procedures.

Humane Society of Scott County / 2802 W Central Park Ave / Davenport IA 52804 / 563.388.6655 / FACEBOOK

We’ve officially finished the first week of BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters event with Cathy Bissell, and we... Posted by Humane Society of Scott County on Sunday, May 8, 2022

