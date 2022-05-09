Bison Bridge Foundation announces $4 million donor commitment to support bridge project

(KWQC) - The Bison Bridge Foundation Monday announced a significant private pledge commitment of $4 million to support the organization’s plans for the Bison Bridge project.

The project, announced publicly in March of 2021, would see the current Interstate 80 bridge repurposed into a pedestrian and wildlife crossing with the ultimate goal being to create a state or national park at the site, according to a media release.

The pledged amount of $4 million consists of a private, anonymous $2 million commitment and another $2 million commitment from the same donor’s family foundation.

The donor, who has asked to remain publicly anonymous, is in the transportation industry with his personal roots tied to the Mississippi River, according to the release.

Chad Pregracke, president of Living Lands and Waters, said the donor is a friend of his who has deep appreciation for the Mississippi River.

The announcement comes just days before the Illinois Department of Transportation will host a public meeting May 11 about progress on the I-80 River Crossing project. Both the Iowa and Illinois departments of transportation will have stakeholders present during their web-based public meeting to describe the potential alignments for the new I-80 bridge, according to the release.

“Pregracke and the Bison Bridge team have always maintained that the Bison Bridge project would be entirely privately funded with no taxpayer dollars needed to develop and maintain the bridge and surrounding park acreage,” according to the release.”

The Bison Bridge team has not been officially fundraising yet in spite of receiving 501(c)3 status earlier this year, according to the release.

“We are waiting for a green light from IDOT to start fundraising at large and this commitment was the first ask I made,” Pregracke said. “We are hoping that this financial commitment in addition to the nearly 40,000 signatures of support we have collected will strengthen our case to the DOTs.”

