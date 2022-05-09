Breezy and turning very warm today

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - It will start to feel like summer today with gusty south winds bringing in highs well into the 80s. This will be the start of a very warm week in the QCA with most everyone needing to turn their AC on. Highs will run to near 90º Tuesday through Thursday with only a small chance for rain early Tuesday morning and again late Tuesday night. Humidity will slowly build through the week and by Wednesday and Thursday the heat index will be in the mid to upper 90s. We will still be warm heading into the weekend, but a front will arrive bringing chances for rain late Friday into Saturday with cooler temps expected behind the system.

TODAY: Sunny, breezy, and hot. High: 88º. Winds: S 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Few showers NW. Low: 69º Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny with a few evening storms. High: 90º

