Breezy & Very Warm To Start The Week

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Thermometers (and air conditioning units) are going to get a real workout this week as temperatures soar to above normal levels. Look for warm sunshine and a few clouds this afternoon, with highs in the middle to upper 80′s. We’ll see a chance for showers and storms overnight into Tuesday with readings returning to the 80′s to near 90 degrees. Expect more showers and storms Tuesday evening, followed by hot and humid weather Wednesday and Thursday. We’re talking upper 80′s to lower 90′s, with the heat index approaching the middle to upper 90′s. Rain chances move back into the weather picture Friday and through the weekend.

TODAY: Warm sunshine and a few clouds. Continued breezy. High: 88°. Wind: SE 15-25+ mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A chance for showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low: 69°. Wind: SE 10-20+ mph.

TUESDAY: Party cloudy, warmer and more humid. A slight chance for storms by evening. High: 90°. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

