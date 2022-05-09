Dine, Play, & Stay at Bally's Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Dine, Play, & Stay!

Could there be a more perfect slogan for Bally’s Quad Cities? That’s because it’s a wonderful destination for people wanting a quick getaway, great dining and local entertainment, or staycation options. It is additionally the name of a contest with a grand prize valued at $1000.

Jodi Pestka, Senior Director of Marketing, discusses the beautiful property, amenities, fun attractions, entertainment and the Bally’s Player Buffet (Voted #1 buffet in the Quad Cities for three years in a row)---including details about exciting changes to the food lineup. See below on entering to win a contest comprised of a $1000 prize package or click here: https://www.kwqc.com/page/win-with-kwqc-and-get-a-1000-prize-package-from-ballys/

Would you like to enter for your chance to win a prize package valued at $1,000 from Bally’s Quad Cities and KWQC-TV6? ENTER HERE. Deadline for entry is 5/22/22 . Prize package includes:

Junior Suite 2 day Friday-Saturday stay

Dinner for two at DJ’s Steakhouse

Breakfast for two at Blue Square Café

Player’s Buffet for two

Bally’s Quad Cities / 777 Bally Blvd. / Rock Island, IL 61201 / 800.477.7747

