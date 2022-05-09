I-74 pedestrian and bike lane now open

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The I-74 bike and pedestrian paths opened a little over one week ago. Iowa and Illinois DOTs officials say the path is accessible at River Drive in Moline and Grant Street/ US 67 in Bettendorf.

Ahmad Afifeh, Resident Construction Engineer at Iowa DOT, discusses the completion and what the amenity offers Quad Cities residents on both sides of the Mississippi River. A notable part of the conversation is that there are only a handful of such paths on interstate bridges across the United States and it is a privilege to have such a unique feature in our area.

The path is fully separated from traffic and ADA accessible, the DOTs said. The path is 14 feet wide and connects to existing trails on both sides of the river.

Afifeh also mentions that additional elements of the project are yet to come including landscaping, an elevator, and more.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.