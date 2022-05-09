Law enforcement escort Park View boy to Iowa City for final cancer treatment

ELDRIDGE AND IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) - Hudson McKearney is a 5-year-old honorary police officer at the Eldridge Police Department.

On Monday, the Eldridge Police and Fire Departments, Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa State Patrol came together to give McKearney a police escort to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital for his final cancer treatment.

“You’re going to ring that bell really hard, right?”

Around 7:00 Monday morning, Hudson McKearney was picturing himself ringing the bell, signaling his final cancer treatment at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

“He’s been battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia since he was 23 months old, so since March of 2019,” said Jessica McKearney, Hudson’s mother.

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia is a cancer of the blood and bone marrow.

“The hospital actually does something cool where the give beads to children for everything they’ve been through, oral medications, chemo, pills, whatever. I think we have thousands, well over a couple thousand of the beads so that really tells the story he’s been through,” said Kyle McKearney, Hudson’s father.

After more than three years and hundreds of doctor appointments, Hudson embarked on his journey to his final treatment.

“Today’s a pretty big deal,” said Jessica McKearney.

With family and friends cheering him on, local law enforcement agencies gave Hudson and his family a special escort from Eldridge to the University of Iowa.

“He was super happy the whole way up there and back,” said Kyle McKearney.

After the appointment, it was the moment his parents have been waiting for.

Hudson ringing the bell.

“It’s definitely an emotional moment. You know, it’s been three years of this. So, it’s not the end of it, that’s for sure, because this is going to be lifelong blood work and watching for any signs of relapse, but it’s definitely closing this chapter and starting a new one hopefully, and letting him start to be more of a kids and enjoy things that he should have been enjoying the last three years,” said Jessica McKearney.

Hudson’s last oral chemo is marked on the calendar for next Monday.

But his journey is far from over.

“You know, just normal blood work check ups for the next couple months, then those will periodically get further and further spread out. Then at age eight if nothing happens, they will consider him cancer free,” said Kyle McKearney.

As an honorary police officer with the Eldridge Police Department, Hudson knows his officers have his back.

“They’ve seen him grow up and become one of them, and they really came through today and made it a real special experience. They’ve really been with us every step of the way,” said the McKearneys.

