Man pleads guilty in fatal hit-and-run crash in Moline

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) – A Moline man pleaded guilty Monday in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead in November.

Rock Island County court records show Jayden Maurice Jackson, 19, pleaded guilty to failure to report an accident/death, a Class 1 felony punishable by four to 15 years in prison.

He will be sentenced June 27.

On Nov. 6, 43-year-old Dawn White was walking east on 38th Avenue and was crossing the intersection of 60th Street when she was hit by a black 2011 Ford Fusion driven by Jackson, Moline police have said.

He failed to stop and left the scene, according to police.

White, of East Moline, was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Jackson remained in the Rock Island County Jail Monday on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.