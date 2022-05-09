Advertisement

Marion Police Department hires Linn-Mar High School graduate at 18-years-old

Officer Kylie McCaughey sits in her squad car outside of the Marion Police Department.
Officer Kylie McCaughey sits in her squad car outside of the Marion Police Department.(KCRG)
By Kristin Rogers
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Kylie McCaughey has wanted to be a police officer for as long as she can remember. Now the Marion Police Department believes she may be the youngest officer they’ve ever hired.

Officer McCaughey joined the Department in 2021 at 18-years-old. She has since turned 19.

“Probably since I was like three, I can’t remember ever wanting to do anything else,” she told TV9.

The Linn-Mar High School graduate traded in her cross country uniform to wear the same uniform as her school resource officer Tom Daubs.

”I tell kids in school all the time I have the best job in the world. I’m a police officer that gets to be in your schools. And then for someone like Kylie to see that a run with it and now be a police officer as well, that’s such an awesome experience for everyone involved,” Officer Daubs said.

“It was kind of a full circle moment because growing up seeing him in my school and just I mean the uniform meant something to me because I wanted to wear that someday and I wanted to do what he did,” said McCaughey.

She completed about a year of college in 2020 during high school, and applied to the department the following year.

”Our deputy chief came in and when we were going through the rankings he said hey I’ve got somebody that I think is fantastic. He said she’s 18-year-old and I kind of scoffed. He said, no talk to her yourself and I did and I was like wow,” said Marion Police Chief Mike Kitsmiller.

Since being hired Officer McCaughey has completed the police academy and just recently finished her field training. The Marion Police Department is currently looking for more officers and Chief Kitsmiller says McCaughey is a great example of why those interested in the job shouldn’t count themselves out.

”We hired Kylie at a young age. Don’t think that we would pass you by. If you’ve got what it takes to do it we’ll definitely give you a look,” he said.

For Officer McCaughey it’s only the beginning.

“It is everything that I’ve wanted it to be I mean there’s, there’s an opportunity everyday to reach somebody. And to meet somebody in their worst situation and to possible help? I mean to be able to have that opportunity is what I’ve always wanted to do,” she said.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walcott man arrested after multiple firefighters injured in crash in Durant, deputies say
Numerous layoffs were announced last Friday.
Former divvyDOSE employees react after sudden layoffs
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
A 1-year-old was attacked inside an Albany daycare facility.
Toddler left with bruises and bite marks after attack at daycare facility

Latest News

Jo Daviess County Sheriff Kevin Turner is warning the public about a possible telephone scam...
Jo Daviess County sheriff warns public about phone scam
Davenport police are investigating two shootings that left three people injured early Tuesday.
Davenport police investigating 2 early morning shootings
United Way Quad Cities is partnering with the National Association of Letter Carriers as part...
30th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive kicks off Saturday
FILE - Hoan Ton-That, CEO of Clearview AI, demonstrates the company's facial recognition...
Face-scanner Clearview agrees to limits in court settlement
FILE - Illinois Supreme Court Justice Rita Garman speaks Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, in Springfield,...
Longest-serving jurist Garman retires from state high court