Marion Police Department hires Linn-Mar High School graduate at 18-years-old

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Kylie McCaughey has wanted to be a police officer for as long as she can remember. Now the Marion Police Department believes she may be the youngest officer they’ve ever hired.

Officer McCaughey joined the Department in 2021 at 18-years-old. She has since turned 19.

“Probably since I was like three, I can’t remember ever wanting to do anything else,” she told TV9.

The Linn-Mar High School graduate traded in her cross country uniform to wear the same uniform as her school resource officer Tom Daubs.

”I tell kids in school all the time I have the best job in the world. I’m a police officer that gets to be in your schools. And then for someone like Kylie to see that a run with it and now be a police officer as well, that’s such an awesome experience for everyone involved,” Officer Daubs said.

“It was kind of a full circle moment because growing up seeing him in my school and just I mean the uniform meant something to me because I wanted to wear that someday and I wanted to do what he did,” said McCaughey.

She completed about a year of college in 2020 during high school, and applied to the department the following year.

”Our deputy chief came in and when we were going through the rankings he said hey I’ve got somebody that I think is fantastic. He said she’s 18-year-old and I kind of scoffed. He said, no talk to her yourself and I did and I was like wow,” said Marion Police Chief Mike Kitsmiller.

Since being hired Officer McCaughey has completed the police academy and just recently finished her field training. The Marion Police Department is currently looking for more officers and Chief Kitsmiller says McCaughey is a great example of why those interested in the job shouldn’t count themselves out.

”We hired Kylie at a young age. Don’t think that we would pass you by. If you’ve got what it takes to do it we’ll definitely give you a look,” he said.

For Officer McCaughey it’s only the beginning.

“It is everything that I’ve wanted it to be I mean there’s, there’s an opportunity everyday to reach somebody. And to meet somebody in their worst situation and to possible help? I mean to be able to have that opportunity is what I’ve always wanted to do,” she said.

