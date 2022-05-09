Mom hacks from a TikTok star

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A Connecticut mom realized that the life she was leading was a constant hectic balance especially when trying running a business while raising four small children. Once the pandemic hit and further complicated things, she needed to come up with “hacks” to get through the day.

That’s when she decided to share her ideas on TikTok.

Shannon Doherty, owner of Coco+Lala clothing store and “At Home with Shannon” TikTok influencer, joins PSL to feature her brand, tips (”hacks”) and so much more. She has become one of the top content creators on TikTok with over 1.3 million followers known for her viral parenting hacks, DIY activities, recipes, and crafts. Watch the segment to learn more.

One of her most high-profile hacks that has been featured on national news programs was about how to establish a household healthy sanitation station. Another includes “Random things in our laundry room that just make sense.” Those items included a purse for loose change, a sign that can be flipped to say “clean or dirty,” a small Keurig coffee maker, and a lonely sock bin. That TikTok now has over 21 thousand likes. Another similar video about laundry room hacks gained nearly nearly 50 thousand likes.

Other ideas are here: Easy Easter Bunny Cake Hack (139K) / Travel Must-Haves For Family Vacations / Best Mom Hack For Car Rides / How To Make A Kid’s Breakfast Station

Her other main platform is on Instagram.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.