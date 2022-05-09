Advertisement

No one hurt after house fire in Galesburg

Crews respond to house fire in Galesburg Saturday night.
Crews respond to house fire in Galesburg Saturday night.(Ryan Bishop / U.S. Air National Guard)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The Galesburg Fire Department is investigating a house fire.

According to the Galesburg Fire Department, crews responded to 262 Lincoln St. for reports of a fire around 8:17 p.m. Saturday night.

The resident and pets were able to evacuate before crews arrived.

Fire crews say the fire was found in the back of the one-and-a-half-story home. Crews were able to quickly put out the flames.

No one was hurt in the fire.

The City of Dewitt is preparing to revitalize their downtown area with $600,000 in grant money
