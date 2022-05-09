No one hurt after house fire in Galesburg

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The Galesburg Fire Department is investigating a house fire.

According to the Galesburg Fire Department, crews responded to 262 Lincoln St. for reports of a fire around 8:17 p.m. Saturday night.

The resident and pets were able to evacuate before crews arrived.

Fire crews say the fire was found in the back of the one-and-a-half-story home. Crews were able to quickly put out the flames.

No one was hurt in the fire.

