Advertisement

‘Parents want to be in control’- senator moves to rollback child mask mandates

By Molly Martinez
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Senator John Thune (R-SD) thinks children shouldn’t be forced to mask up. After talking to a concerned head start teacher from South Dakota - he’s working to roll back those mandates in every state.

Last week the senate passed a joint resolution condemning mask mandates for toddlers.

The measure passed with 7 democrats in support - including both democratic senators from Nevada and Arizona.

Thune believes it could be the sign of a greater shift in easing mandates around the coronavirus – and hopes it will pressure the Biden administration for more roll-backs.

“The toddler mask mandate is a good example of a government overreach at a time when we just don’t need this anymore, and parents want to be in control,” said Thune.  “They’re tired of being told by the government how to take care of their kids”

Joint resolutions express the sentiment of Congress. In this case, the resolution says lawmakers disapprove of rules requiring children in Head Start programs to wear masks and those rules cannot be enforced.

Notably, the resolution passed as the United States crossed a key mile marker: 1 million deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walcott man arrested after multiple firefighters injured in crash in Durant, deputies say
Numerous layoffs were announced last Friday.
Former divvyDOSE employees react after sudden layoffs
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
A 1-year-old was attacked inside an Albany daycare facility.
Toddler left with bruises and bite marks after attack at daycare facility

Latest News

Decision 2022: U.S. Senate Candidate Debate
Iowa Democratic candidates for Senate debate at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate for Iowa take part in debate Saturday
Iowa Democratic candidates for Senate debate at 7 p.m. Saturday.
KWQC to broadcast debate for U.S. Senate candidates from Iowa
Iowa Supreme Court: Finkenauer qualifies for Senate ballot
Iowa Democratic caucus could lose its first spot on the DNC calendar.
Iowa political leaders react to DNC primary changes