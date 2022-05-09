Advertisement

Police investigating Rock Falls business burglary

Rock Falls police say the burglary happened around 3:40 a.m. Thursday at Sammy’s Slots Video & ...
Rock Falls police say the burglary happened around 3:40 a.m. Thursday at Sammy’s Slots Video & Gaming Café, 223 W. 2nd St.(KWQC/Rock Falls Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Falls Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the person they say burglarized a business.

Police say it happened around 3:40 a.m. Thursday at Sammy’s Slots Video & Gaming Café, 223 W. 2nd St.

The suspect is a taller, medium-built man with a shaved head, according to police. His vehicle is a black, late-1990′s to early-2000′s, Lincoln Town Car or similar vehicle with sun-faded paint on the roof and trunk of the vehicle and possibly Iowa license plates.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call Detective Wolber at 815-622-1140 or Whiteside County Crimestoppers at 815-625-STOP.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walcott man arrested after multiple firefighters injured in crash in Durant, deputies say
Numerous layoffs were announced last Friday.
Former divvyDOSE employees react after sudden layoffs
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
A 1-year-old was attacked inside an Albany daycare facility.
Toddler left with bruises and bite marks after attack at daycare facility

Latest News

The Bison Bridge Foundation Monday announced a significant private pledge commitment of $4...
Bison Bridge Foundation announces $4 million donor commitment to support bridge project
Jayden Maurice Jackson, 19, of Moline.
Man pleads guilty in fatal hit-and-run crash in Moline
Crews respond to house fire in Galesburg Saturday night.
No one hurt after house fire in Galesburg
The City of Dewitt is preparing to revitalize their downtown area with $600,000 in grant money
The City of DeWitt is preparing to revitalize their downtown area with $600,000 in grant money