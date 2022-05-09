Police investigating Rock Falls business burglary

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Falls Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the person they say burglarized a business.

Police say it happened around 3:40 a.m. Thursday at Sammy’s Slots Video & Gaming Café, 223 W. 2nd St.

The suspect is a taller, medium-built man with a shaved head, according to police. His vehicle is a black, late-1990′s to early-2000′s, Lincoln Town Car or similar vehicle with sun-faded paint on the roof and trunk of the vehicle and possibly Iowa license plates.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call Detective Wolber at 815-622-1140 or Whiteside County Crimestoppers at 815-625-STOP.

