‘What’s The Good News’ for May 2022

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The weather is finally starting to become brighter, but regardless of whether it’s rainy or sunny, there’s always sunny news in the Quad-Cities.

Every month, Sean Leary from QuadCities.com, presents a flurry of positive news from his What’s The Good News? column. Please note that QuadCities.com will soon be launching an app (more about this in next month’s news).

Details of the following are shared during the interview segment:

Bettendorf Teacher wins Art Education Leadership Award. Herbert Hoover Elementary School and Mark Twain Elementary School art instructor Meghan Purcell is the recipient of Artsonia’s 2022 Art Education Leadership Award. The award honors pioneers in the art education community who continuously inspire their peers and engage students.

Senior Maitreyi Shrikhande Wins 2022 Dr. Thomas Anthony Dooley Scholarship From Davenport. The Davenport Community School District is proud to share Davenport Central High School senior Maitreyi Shrikhande has received the 2022 Dr. Thomas Anthony Dooley Scholarship. This is a $20,000 scholarship to help her pursue a career in the medical field. Davenport Central Principal Jon Flynn, Shrikhande’s counselor Sterling Kingery, teachers and parents all surprised her with the news Friday, April 29, 2022.

Rock Island High School Students Get A Jump Start On Careers With Illinois Apprenticeships. Congratulations to our Rock Island high school welding and CNA students who signed letters of intent for local apprenticeships. Ten Rock Island High School students from the Welding and CNA programs joined 60 area high school students at the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce apprenticeship “Signing Day.”

Quad Cities Heart Walk invites participants to reconnect for heart health. The American Heart Association, the leading voluntary health organization focused on heart and brain health for all, is inviting the Quad Cities back to its premier event to boost physical and mental health through healthy habits while supporting the lifesaving mission. On Saturday, June 11 at 8:00 a.m., Quad Cities-area Heart Walk participants and teams are invited to Schwiebert Riverfront Park to celebrate heart and stroke survivors, raise lifesaving funds and encourage physical activity. To register, visit The American Heart Association, the leading voluntary health organization focused on heart and brain health for all, is inviting the Quad Cities back to its premier event to boost physical and mental health through healthy habits while supporting the lifesaving mission. On Saturday, June 11 at 8:00 a.m., Quad Cities-area Heart Walk participants and teams are invited to Schwiebert Riverfront Park to celebrate heart and stroke survivors, raise lifesaving funds and encourage physical activity. To register, visit www.QuadCitiesHeartWalk.org

Iowa Schools Hire Courtney Olsen As Director Of Equity For Davenport. Courtney Olsen has been hired as the Director of Equity and Learning Supports for the Davenport Community School District. Ms. Olsen holds an Education Specialist degree in School Psychology and holds the Director of Special Education endorsement.

Bustos Announces Over $100,000 in Infrastructure Grants. Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) announced that nearly $100,000 in U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) rural infrastructure grants have been awarded to Morrison, Oquawka and Williamsfield, Illinois.

