30th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive kicks off Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - United Way Quad Cities is partnering with the National Association of Letter Carriers as part of the nation’s largest, one-day Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

According to a media release, this unique partnership is set to gather non-perishable food donations for the local River Bend Food Bank during the 30th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

“After a two-year break from Stamp Out Hunger, we at United Way are honored to, once again, join our partners in organized labor to address hunger, a barrier that can hold back Quad Citizens from reaching their full potential,” Marci Zogg, Vice President of Community Impact at United Way Quad Cities, said.

On Saturday, the community is asked to leave a donation of non-perishable food items next to their mailboxes before the delivery of the mail. Letter carriers will collect the food donations as they deliver mail along their postal routes. The donations stay in the community and are given to local pantries and shelters for those in need.

“One in four households faced food insecurity in the U.S this year,” Zogg said. “The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is a great way to easily support your fellow Quad Citizens. The donations stay in our community, so we can continue to improve the Quad Cities as a whole.”

“For 30 years, neighbors have rallied around those in need by giving non-perishable food through the Stamp Out Hunger partnership with letter carriers and the United Way,” Jenny Brinkmeyer-Colvin, Chief Development Officer at River Bend Food Bank, said. “Nearly 120,000 people in the Quad Cities make impossible choices every day between food and expenses like utilities and medications. If you have food at home that you know you won’t eat, don’t throw it away – donate it and help us make sure no one in our community goes hungry.”

This year will mark three decades of the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. Over the past 30 years, the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive has raised 1.67 billion pounds of food, according to the release.

“We’re proud to have Quad Cities letter carriers participating once again. Our local NALC branches value the long-time partnership with United Way, who provides support in the planning and execution of the food drive,” Tracey Bultinck, City Letter Carrier and Food Drive Coordinator, said. “This is one of those partnerships where anyone can get involved or give back in some way. It amazes me to see the generosity and community spirit on full display to help local families.”

The top requested non-perishable food items are cereal, pasta, pasta sauce or spaghetti sauce, rice, canned fruits and vegetables, canned meals (such as soups, chili and pasta), 100% juice, peanut butter, macaroni & cheese, canned protein (tuna, chicken and turkey), beans (canned or dry). Those who are donating can also donate healthy, low-sodium, low-sugar items such as beans, oatmeal and other whole grains, and canola or olive oil.

No frozen food, homemade food, home-canned items or items in glass containers will be accepted.

To find out if your letter carrier is participating, please visit your local post office.

For more information about the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, visit https://www.unitedwayqc.org/companies/labor-partnership.

Volunteers to work two to four hours shifts between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday are also needed. Volunteers can sign up on the United Way’s website.

