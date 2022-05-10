Baby formula shortage impacts QCA families

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - According to NBC News, 40% of the United States’ baby formula is out of stock. Now, the QCA is feeling the impact.

“I’ve done a 100-mile radius around, and I could not find it anywhere. I’ve had friends that have looked for me,” said Samantha Motley, a mother of two six-month-old twins who were born two months early. “It feels like there is some type of hurdle to go every step of the way with these baby girls. Not being able to find food for them is even more terrifying.”

Motley said she has reached out to social media groups for tips on where to find baby formula.

“It’s terrifying to think that, every day you go, the shelves are bare,” Motley said.

The baby formula shortage was caused in part by a baby formula recall and supply chain shortage. With the ongoing baby formula shortage, Janet Hill, chief operating officer of the Rock Island County Health Department, said it is important that families do not make their own baby formula at home.

“It is very dangerous to feed a baby diluted formula,” Hill said. “They can get something called water intoxication, and it is very dangerous to babies. The formula is nutritionally designed for what babies need, and how their bodies process it. Making it at home, using cow’s milk, using oat milk, that is not nutritionally complete for your baby.”

Local grocery stores are feeling the pinch of the baby formula, too.

“We order twice a week. We get a truck twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays, so we order on Monday and Thursday and it’s usually gone, or close to, within a day of it being on the shelf,” said Cheryl Simmons, officer manager at North Scott Foods.

For Motley, the search for baby formula goes on.

“You have no choice but not to give up. You just gotta keep searching,” Motley said. “There is no other way to do it.”

Hill suggested that families looking for baby formula call their physician’s office because they could have formula samples, and shop for the formula in the middle of the week. Hill also recommended that families on WIC should shop for baby formula at the beginning of their benefits period, not the end since those benefits expire.

