Camp Milan Meeting and Retreat Center is hosting an open house on Thursday

When it comes to retreat spots in the Quad Cities' region, this is one of the best-kept secrets. An upcoming open house looks to spread word about the facility, its amenities, and the kind of events that could be held at the location.

The Camp Milan and Meeting Retreat Center is hosting an open house on Thursday, May 12, 2022 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. This facility, at 12909 13th Street in Milan, IL, is available to the public for rent---viewers might consider it as a perfect remote getaway location. Since it is just 7 miles south of Rock Island, just off of route 67, the conveniences of a grocery store convenience stores, and fast food is within a five minute drive.

Rev. Robb McCoy of Two Rivers United Methodist discusses the facility and the upcoming event open to the public.

The Open House will offer guest tours along with snacks, refreshments, and door prizes. Guests can tour the facility and imagine what types of amazing events---such as meetings, retreats, youth groups, family reunions, birthday parties, weddings, and dinners---could be hosted at Camp Milan. Rentals are available for four hours, all day, or overnight. I

The sprawling 10 acres includes a small wooded area, a large covered pavilion with four charcoal grills and picnic tables for 80, a basketball court, a fire pit, a sand volleyball court, and a large open field to spread out under the canopy of huge oak trees.

The retreat center features a full commercial kitchen, a service area, a dining room for 100 that features a screen, sound system, and fire place. There is also a balcony overlooking the woods, a large room for a secondary meeting space, and dorms that sleep 64. The overnight facilities have recently been upgraded with the purchase of 64 brand new mattresses. There are shower and laundry facilities on site as well. Two wings of dorms makes it easy for large groups to have a great extended retreat.

Camp Milan Meeting and Retreat Center / 309-788-9384 / FACEBOOK

Teams, Youth Groups, Small businesses, Affinity groups, this is your chance to save big on your next outing and have a great new experience together. Posted by Camp Milan on Thursday, July 29, 2021

