Davenport man charged following gunfire incident Monday night

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Monday night in connection with a gunfire incident in Davenport.

Augustus Ceasar Wilson, 25, faces charges of possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison, and reckless use of a firearm, a simple misdemeanor.

Bond was set Tuesday at $6,000 cash or surety. He has a preliminary hearing May 20.

Around 7:52 p.m. Monday, Davenport officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Kirkwood Boulevard for a report of gunfire in an alley.

Wilson was seen running from the area with a gun, according to an arrest affidavit. He later admitted to officers that he fired the gun toward the ground during the incident, according to the affidavit.

The gun is a 9mm P80 that was found in a shirt carried by Wilson, according to the affidavit.

Shell casings recovered at the scene matched some of the rounds in the magazine.

Wilson was convicted of a felony in September in Illinois and is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm or ammunition, according to the affidavit.

