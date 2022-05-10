Davenport police investigating 2 early morning shootings

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating two shootings that left three people injured early Tuesday.

Around 12:20 a.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of Emerald Drive for a report of gunfire. While officers responded, additional 911 calls were received indicating that two people were shot.

Officers located a scene in the 2100 block of Emerald Drive. A 19-year-old man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound was located in the 1700 block of Emerald Drive.

A 42-year-old man suffering from serious injuries was located in the 2000 block of Emerald Drive. Both were transported by Medic EMS to Genesis Hospitals.

One vehicle was struck by gunfire. No other injuries or damage were reported.

Around 1:57 a.m., officers who were at the hospital were notified that a 19-year-old woman had walked into the hospital suffering from serious non-life-threatening gunshot wounds sustained while in a vehicle at an unknown location.

Police said at this time there is no indication that the woman is related to the incident that occurred in the 2100 block of Emerald Drive.

Both shootings remain under investigation. No other information was released Tuesday.

