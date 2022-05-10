Advertisement

Davenport police investigating 2 early morning shootings

Davenport police are investigating two shootings that left three people injured early Tuesday.
Davenport police are investigating two shootings that left three people injured early Tuesday.(None)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating two shootings that left three people injured early Tuesday.

Around 12:20 a.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of Emerald Drive for a report of gunfire. While officers responded, additional 911 calls were received indicating that two people were shot.

Officers located a scene in the 2100 block of Emerald Drive. A 19-year-old man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound was located in the 1700 block of Emerald Drive.

A 42-year-old man suffering from serious injuries was located in the 2000 block of Emerald Drive. Both were transported by Medic EMS to Genesis Hospitals.

One vehicle was struck by gunfire. No other injuries or damage were reported.

Around 1:57 a.m., officers who were at the hospital were notified that a 19-year-old woman had walked into the hospital suffering from serious non-life-threatening gunshot wounds sustained while in a vehicle at an unknown location.

Police said at this time there is no indication that the woman is related to the incident that occurred in the 2100 block of Emerald Drive.

Both shootings remain under investigation. No other information was released Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walcott man arrested after multiple firefighters injured in crash in Durant, deputies say
Numerous layoffs were announced last Friday.
Former divvyDOSE employees react after sudden layoffs
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
A 1-year-old was attacked inside an Albany daycare facility.
Toddler left with bruises and bite marks after attack at daycare facility

Latest News

Jo Daviess County Sheriff Kevin Turner is warning the public about a possible telephone scam...
Jo Daviess County sheriff warns public about phone scam
United Way Quad Cities is partnering with the National Association of Letter Carriers as part...
30th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive kicks off Saturday
FILE - Hoan Ton-That, CEO of Clearview AI, demonstrates the company's facial recognition...
Face-scanner Clearview agrees to limits in court settlement
FILE - Illinois Supreme Court Justice Rita Garman speaks Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, in Springfield,...
Longest-serving jurist Garman retires from state high court