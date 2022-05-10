Advertisement

Deer spotted on I-74 bridge Tuesday morning

By Brittany Kyles
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - It’s not something you see everyday on the I-74 bridge, but early Tuesday morning three deer were spotted in the middle of the bridge.

TV6 Chief Photographer Mike Ortiz snagged a picture of the group of deer on his way to work.

Ortiz says the deer blocked traffic for a little bit this morning but managed to find their way to an exit safely on the Illinois side.

Local law enforcement has made aware of the deer for safety purposes.

