Advertisement

Face-scanner Clearview agrees to limits in court settlement

FILE - Hoan Ton-That, CEO of Clearview AI, demonstrates the company's facial recognition...
FILE - Hoan Ton-That, CEO of Clearview AI, demonstrates the company's facial recognition software using a photo of himself in New York on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. In a Monday, May 9, 2022 legal filing, the company has agreed to restrict the use of its massive collection of face images to settle allegations that it collected people's photos without their consent. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(Seth Wenig | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Facial recognition startup Clearview AI has agreed to restrict the use of its massive collection of face images to settle allegations that it collected people’s photos without their consent.

The company in a legal filing Monday agreed to permanently stop selling access to its face database to private companies or individuals around the U.S., putting a limit on what it can do with its ever-growing trove of some 20 billion images pulled from social media and elsewhere on the internet.

The settlement in a Chicago court will end a 2-year-old lawsuit brought by the American Civil Liberties Union and other groups over alleged violations of an Illinois digital privacy law.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walcott man arrested after multiple firefighters injured in crash in Durant, deputies say
Numerous layoffs were announced last Friday.
Former divvyDOSE employees react after sudden layoffs
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
A 1-year-old was attacked inside an Albany daycare facility.
Toddler left with bruises and bite marks after attack at daycare facility

Latest News

FILE - Illinois Supreme Court Justice Rita Garman speaks Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, in Springfield,...
Longest-serving jurist Garman retires from state high court
Augustus Ceasar Wilson, 25, of Davenport, faces charges of possession of a firearm or offensive...
Davenport man charged following gunfire incident Monday night
No injuries were reported in an early morning fire in Moline Tuesday.
No injuries reported in early morning house fire in Moline
A jury was selected and opening statements were held Monday in the trial of a man charged in...
Trial begins for man charged in fatal crash in Moline